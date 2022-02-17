.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

No fewer than six Boko Haram informants, food and logistics suppliers apprehended in Mandaragirau village of Biu Local Government Area of Borno State were yesterday, handed over to military authorities at Abogo Largema Military Cantonment, Biu.

The suspects were arrested Tuesday night by a renowned leader of hunters from neighbouring Hawul Local Government Area in collaboration with his team.

Sources said the leader of the hunters with his team stormed Mandaragirau while acting on intelligence where they fished out the suspects from their various houses, fortunately, the other suspect was neutralised when he attempted to shoot the hunters.

Also Read:

Breaking: Terrorists amputate 2 locals, kidnap 22, injure 4 in Kaduna

A video exclusively obtained by our correspondent confirmed how the suspects confessed to being Boko Haram collaborators.

They equally revealed the identities of some of their colleagues (now at large), who use different Bedford Toyota Hilux and other trucks to transport arms and food items to the sect currently occupying Wajirko deserted communities in between Biu and Damboa axis of Sambisa Forest.

A resident of Mandaragirau, who spoke to our correspondent on phone, yesterday, said: “We are very grateful for this group of gallant hunters from Hawul who led an operation to Mandaragirau village yesterday (Tuesday). It was a successful operation as they were able to arrest those who have been terrorising our community for many years.”

All efforts to get confirmation on the arrests from military authorities proved abortive at press time, but a senior military official confirmed the incident. He commended the leadership of the hunters, who coordinated the successful operation.

Vanguard News Nigeria