Hunters apprehend 5 Boko Haram informants, food suppliers in Borno

Arrested suspected Boko Haram collaborators, including their confession video in local language today before handing them over to military in Biu, LGA, Borno state.

By Ndahi Marama

No fewer than five Boko Haram informants, food and logistics suppliers were apprehended in Mandaragirau village of Biu Local Government Area of Borno State.

This is even as the suspects were on Wednesday handed over to the authorities of Abogo Largema Military Cantonment, Biu in Borno State for further action.

The apprehension was carried out on Tuesday night and led by a renowned leader of hunters from neighboring Hawul Hawul Local Government Area (name withheld) in collaboration with his team.

Mandaragirau which is less than 30km drive from Biu in southern Borno and situated along the deadly Maiduguri-Damboa- Biu 180km road has remained unsafe, as terrorists operate unconfronted within the axis, which led to the recent attacks on some communities in Biu with setting ablaze some parts of Yusuf Buratai Institute for War and Peace, a research institute of the Nigerian Army University in Buratai town of former Chief of Army Staff early January this year.

About two weeks ago, the Deputy Commandant of the Civilian Joint Task Force in Biu, was also killed near Mandaragirau while on patrol when one of their operational vehicles stumbled on an Improvised Explosive Devices, IEDs planted by terrorists, living about 5 others sustained various degrees of injuries, and still recuperating at medical centres.

Sources said, the leader of the hunters with his team stormed Mandaragirau while acting on intelligence before they fished out the suspects from their various houses, fortunately, the other suspect was neutralized when he attempted to shoot the hunters.

In a video exclusively obtained by our Correspondent confirmed how the suspects confessed Wednesday as Boko Haram collaborators, they equally revealed some of their colleagues, now at large, for using different Bedford Toyota Hilux and other trucks transporting arms and food items to the sect currently occupying and having total control of Wajirko deserted communities inbetween Biu and Damboa axis of Sambisa Forest.

“We are very grateful for this group of gallant hunters from Hawul who led an operation to Mandaragirau village yesterday (Tuesday). It was a successful operation as they were able to arrest those who have been terrorizing our community for many years”. A resident of Mandaragirau who did not want his name mentioned for security reasons told our Correspondent on phone.

All efforts to get confirmation on the arrests from military authorities proved abortive at press time, but a senior military officer who is not authorized to talk to the press confirmed the incident, even as he commended the leader of the hunters who coordinated the successful operation that led to the apprehension of these terrorists’ collaborators.

Vanguard News Nigeria