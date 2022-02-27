



Pic.10. File copy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, working in his office in Abuja. 04270/12/8/2020/Jones Bamidele/NAN

The Federal Government says governments of Hungary and Romania have approved visa free access to all Nigerians coming from Ukraine and arrangements for accommodation and feeding before evacuation is arranged.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed this in a statement signed by its Permanent Secretary, Mr Gabriel Aduda on Sunday in Abuja.

The ministry stated that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama had been engaging with his Ukrainian counterpart to alleviate the sufferings of stranded Nigerians.

“The ministry of foreign affairs is fully abreast of all the challenges Nigerians crossing into countries bordering Ukraine, especially the Polish border, are facing and we are taking adequate measures to assuage these challenges.

“The minister of foreign affairs has spoken with his counterpart, the Foreign Minister of Ukraine on these unsavoury development.

“And both are working on alleviating the suffering of Nigerians including deploying the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to the border to ensure easier access to all Nigerians and other nationals.

“For now, movement to the Hungarian Zahony border and Romanian Suceava, Tulcea, Satu Mare County & Maramures borders is advised.

“As they have approved visa free access to all Nigerians coming from Ukraine and arrangements for accommodation and feeding before evacuation is arranged.

“Parents, guardians and wards of Nigerians in Ukraine are please enjoined to remain calm as the Federal Government of Nigeria is working very hard to get them all home safely,” the ministry stated.



NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria