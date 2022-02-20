Margaret Idahosa

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE wife of the founder of the Church of God Mission International, Archbishop (Mrs) Margaret Benson Idahosa has said that the training her late husband, Archbishop Benson Idahosa bequeathed to them while he was alive is what has helped her to sustain and build on his legacies since he died about 24 years ago.

Idahosa spoke when she received the letter of selection as Lifetime Achiever Award from a team of editors from Vanguard Newspaper led by the Deputy Editor of the paper, Adekunle Adekoya, and the News Editor, Kenneth Ehigiator.

Mrs. Idahosa commended the media outfit for being able to tell the world the good things God is using her and the ministry her husband left behind to do.

She said “Archbishop Benson Idahosa left us now for over 24 years. We have to thank God that we are building on the legacy that he left for us. He left us up there and we cannot come down because he trained us very well. We are building on it.

“The Archbishop left us with about 89 schools today we have 120 schools. He left us with just Faith Mediplex, a hospital that he built for people to come in, he left us with one today by the grace of God we have added two so we now have three. He barely birthed the university and today by the grace of God late last year, NUC gave us an operational license to operate our School of Medicine, my husband left us in Heritage Campus but by the grace of God we are now in Legacy Campus.”

Her son, Bishop FEB Idahosa said the nomination of his mother was a call for serve more and “thank you for seeing and also recognizing the great achievements that she has made”

Earlier, Adekoya said Mrs Idahosa was selected because she has been able to build on what her husband left behind which is an uncommon achievement.

He said: “We have seen improvements and quantum growth in the university-owned by this mission which is Benson Idahosa University, it has been transformed under your leadership, and we noted all that.

“From the gender level, you stand out among women in Nigeria for many reasons. There are so many women outside who are doing things for money against which this ministry is preaching, you are not just a source of hope, you are a beacon and a source of pride to womanhood not only in Nigeria but Africa and beyond as the first woman chancellor of a university, first woman archbishop of a ministry as big as the Church of God Mission.”