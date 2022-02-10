…Says essential documents not affected

By Chris Ochayi

The management of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, FMBN, Wednesday, reported a case of minor fire incident at its Corporate Headquarters in Abuja.

The bank however noted the fire incident which started at the 3rd floor did not affect essential documents as it was promptly put off by the combined effort of Fire Services in the FCT and staff of the Bank.

Group Head, Corporate Communications at the FMBN, Lawal K. Isa Kauri, said in a statement Thursday in Abuja the damage to the building is being assessed by relevant authorities.

According to the statement, “The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) wishes to inform the general public that the fire incident at its Corporate Head Office, yesterday 9th February,2022 in Abuja was promptly contained and there was no damage to essential FMBN official documents.

“The fire incident started on the 3rd floor and the combined efforts of the Fire Services in the FCT and staff of the Bank were able to contain and limit it to the 3rd floor.

“The damage to the building is being assessed by a combined team from the FCT Fire Service, Insurance companies, and in house experts.”

Mr. Kauri, however promised that the management of the FMBN will keep the public updated on the outcome of the assessment being conducted by the authorities.