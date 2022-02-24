By Fortune Eromosele

Against the backdrop of unforeseen challenges of climate change, the Initiative for Climate Action Transparency, ICAT project, has supported the provision of profitable ways to mitigate the growing challenge of climate change.

This is even as they support Nigeria to achieve transparent tracking of its Nationally Determined Contribution, NDC, targeted to cut emissions by 20 percent unconditionally and 47 percent conditionally by 2030, with a focus on the power/electricity, oil and gas, agriculture and land use, transport and industry sectors.

The ICAT reiterated that in a workshop for the validation and Adoption of reports on the Overarching MRV institutional arrangement and the assessment of policies and measures to develop indicators and tools to track the NDCs of the Paris agreement.

In his Opening Remarks at the Validation Workshop, the ICAT Director, Professor Henning Wuester said, “As Africa’s largest economy and a leading oil producer with a rapidly increasing population, Nigeria faces a distinct challenge in decreasing its carbon footprint while at the same time safeguarding economic growth and development.

“Nigeria has proved its dedication to the global fight against climate change, having set ambitious climate goals, both through its NDCs targets by 2030 and through its long-term strategy with a decarbonization objective for 2060. Implementation of these goals must be managed carefully, safeguarding sustainable development goals. If planned well it can actually benefit national development priorities.

“Transparency is a vital cornerstone in doing so. The data collected for the national transparency framework will be crucial in achieving climate goals and reaping the opportunity to strengthen national development at the same time. Sound data is the basis: for policy design, including effective policies that enable NDC implementation, for mobilizing resources and engaging stakeholders, for tracking progress and eventually evaluating implementation to further strengthen NDCs when they are next updated.”

With a lot of gas flaring in the country, Dr. Bala Bappa, ICAT In-country Facilitator/National Coordinator, expressed optimism that Nigeria would begin to look into other factors that generate income rather than oil in a bid to stem the tide of carbon emissions that contribute to climate change.

According to Bappa, the technical support provided to the country by ICAT, is expected to contribute to Nigeria’s commitment to build adequate capacity to develop and apply a sectoral MRV system to measure the performance of the targeted climate policies and actions defined for three sectors (Oil & Gas, Transport and AFOLU) and to integrate sector MRV systems into an overarching MRV system under the Enhanced Transparency Framework (ETF) of the Paris Agreement.

He stated that, “Nigeria’s successful application of good practice and tools that integrate transparency on climate policies and action with evidence-based policymaking, assessing the impacts (in term of GHG emissions, and co benefits on SLCP emissions) of policies and measures.

“The ICAT project has Created Stakeholder Platform for interaction and cross-fertilisation of ideas on climate action transparency.”

He emphasized that the project will focus on the development and implementation of sectoral MRV systems based on a robust sustainable data system aiming at updating existing exercises in the future and not always start all over again from scratch.

Bappa maintained that the “project focused on 3 priority sectors (representing 5 sub-sectors) from the 7 identified by Nigeria: Oil & Gas sector, Transport (including Road transport and other transportation modes) and AFOLU (including Agriculture and LULUCF/Land Use, Land Use Change and Forestry) which are not covered by other projects. For each sector, the specific objectives are:

“To Carry out a review of the sectors in terms of GHG inventory and mitigation actions (actors involved, availability of data, QA/QC, tools and archiving systems, MRV capacity in the country, etc.)

“Provide input to an internal Nigerian reporting scheme towards developing the national institutional setup: there is a major need to clarify how to get other stakeholders to share data.

“The project Developed an Overarching Institutional Arrangement with recommendation for national reporting system and design.

“And also Assessed Policies & Measures to develop NDC indicators/tools. Also available are ICAT methodologies for Transport, Agriculture and Forestry and will be applied if corresponding to national Policies & Measures Going forward ”

In another contribution, Lauren Tropeano from ICAT Secretariat, said ICAT provided technical support on the development and rollout of robust Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) systems in line with the Enhanced Transparency Framework of the Paris Agreement.

The goal, she said was to ensure that Nigeria can collect and manage the data needed to measure key policy impacts – like data on GHG levels that help advance climate targets, mobilize green financing, and strengthen sustainable development. An effective transparency system is crucial to plan implementation and track achievement of Nigeria’s climate goals. Because it provides evidence to help identify what’s needed, what is working – and what gaps may exist,” she noted.

The Director, Department of Climate Change, Represented by Asmau Jibril, the ICAT Focal Point in her closing at the ICAT Validation workshop stated that “The ICAT-supported MRV project ,assisted Nigeria to develop an overarching MRV institutional arrangement. It also developed NDC indicators to help us to transparently track the Paris Agreement implementation towards achieving our climate action reporting and obligations and call on all the stakeholders to support its implementation.”

Dr. Henning Wuester, ICAT Director assured that “ICAT is pleased to continue the collaboration with Nigeria. The first phase of the project has shown how data can support effective planning to enable ambitious climate targets that are in sync with the needs of the population,

And further stressed that ICAT and the Government of Nigeria are exploring further areas of work, including adding all missing sectors to the MRV framework so that it encompasses all relevant economic activities

“Developing a framework to plan, measure and track a process that ensures a just transition of the economy, including that the needs of workers are taken care of, when climate policies are implemented,” he added.

Director, Dr Iniobong-Abiola Awe, Department of Climate Change Nigeria concluded that “The ICAT project is coming at a time when the Government of Nigeria is vigorously pursuing her commitment to the Paris Agreement and therefore urge everyone and every sector to brace up and join the chariot and effectively contribute their quota to address the climate change challenge.”

The ICAT project in Nigeria is set out to provide technical support for the development of robust MRV systems in line with the ETF of the Paris Agreement. It covered three sectors: Oil & Gas, agriculture/forestry and Transport.