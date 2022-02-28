No matter where you are in your parenting journey, it’s crucial to build an environment of love.

It doesn’t matter where you live; your home is more than just a place to hang your hat. It’s where you make memories with your family and begin to make all the decisions about what you surround yourself with every day.

According to Viv Obinna, A John Maxwell Certified Coach and founder AMUMANDMORE Tribe:

“Many people don’t realise that most of the time-intensive tasks of managing a household are performed by stay-at-home moms (SAHMs) who are trying to keep their kids happy and their houses in shape. They love their families so much that they want them to have a home environment they can be proud of – one that has consistency, cleanliness, and order.”

It has been observed that a lot of the time, SAHMs feel like they’re on a tightrope: one misstep can send them into a tailspin of dishes in the sink, laundry piled up on the floor, and toys strewn around the living room. Sometimes they work long hours but feel like they’re doing it in vain if they can’t keep up.

When asked about, “How can SAHMs build an environment of love for their families?” Viv Obinna’s answers were practical and experience-driven. Talking about how SAHMs get to build environments of love for their families, she said that:

“Anyone who has spent any time around children knows that they are like sponges. They watch everything we do and listen to everything we say. They imitate us when we’re not watching and take every word we say very seriously. This can be wonderful at times, but also frustrating when they start repeating some of the things that slip out of our mouths without much thought….”

This means that it is up to parents to create an environment where their children feel safe, loved, and cherished. And we have to do it consistently so that love becomes part of their everyday lives.

Nurturing SAHMs who are members of the AMUMANDMORE Tribe on Facebook into building environments of love for their families, Viv Obinna shared some actionable advice. We hope these tips inspire you to create a loving home for your children.

Create a grateful and loving community

Develop a culture of gratitude by sharing what you’re grateful for every day. Don’t sweat the small stuff – focus on the big picture. Let them know how much you love them over and over again. “I even put pictures up around our home, so when my family comes in, they are reminded of how much we love each other.”

Give your kids lots of hugs and kisses

“My family is the most important thing in my life, and I want to show them that….” Make sure to tell them how much you love them every time you see each other. Also, work hard to make sure that you have a welcoming and comfortable home for everyone.

Spend quality time with your family

You could make a tradition where every morning everyone sits down at the kitchen table and tells each other something they love about others. In times like these, expect your kids always to say the funniest things! It’s a great way to start the day/week with a smile on your face. This can be especially nice when everyone needs to take a moment to remember all the things they are thankful for.

In conclusion, Viv Obinna crowned it all with this heartfelt statement:

“I’m not going to lie; sometimes it’s hard being at home all day with my youngsters underfoot! That’s why I try my best not to get stressed out when things go wrong or take longer than expected (which happens A LOT!). My goal is for everyone who walks through our door to feel loved.”

