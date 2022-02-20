.

By Ozioruva Aliu

125 years after they were looted at the palace of Benin, two artefacts, a Cockerel (Okpa) and Uhunwun Elao (Oba Head), were formally handed over to the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II in an elaborate ceremony yesterday.

The two artefacts, out of about 10,000 taken from the palace during the British expedition of 1897, were returned by Jesus College of Cambridge University and University of Aberdeen, Scotland.

The ceremony attracted prominent Benin sons and daughters, members of the royal family, societies and groups in the kingdom, the Director-General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), Professor Abba Tijani, the Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Tunji Ishola, traditional rulers from Edo North and Edo Central, representative of the Ooni of Ife, the Hausa and Yoruba communities, the Muslim community, men of the various security agencies among others.

While officially handing over the items to Oba Ewuare II, Ishola said the two items had been preserved in their original forms when they were taken away 125 years ago and the value of the Cockerel today is £2 million while the Oba Head is valued at £500,000.

He said he was delighted that the works would now be domiciled in their homes of origin and researchers would write about them talking to their real owners.

Ishola said the works were returned with the history of who had housed them right from 1897 till date and how much it was sold or bought at each point.

Oba Ewuare II, in his speech read by his younger brother, Prince Aghatise Erediauwa, said it was a day of joy personally “and to all Benin people at home and in Diaspora”.

“We are witnessing today the beginning of the restitution of our artefacts which were looted in 1897,” he added.

