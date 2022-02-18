Nigerian artist, Seun Balogun otherwise known by his teaming fans as Oshine is currently in the news as his 2019 single release ‘ Far Away’ featuring Trod and Philkey is presently trending on top Nigeria music charts and UK music playlist.

The single is off his off EP collection titled ‘ Money Women Power’.

He noted that despite that the fact that the song have not really been given the necessary push needed rather than just on regular music chart but at the moment the song is topping charts across the world and country with little or no expectations.

It is important to state that Oshinealasheju is an independent artiste with style that cut across different genre and ready to contribute his on quota to the creative industry at large.

In showing gratitude, Oshine appreciate individuals who loyal to the beans and helping to share the music across globe.

He however revealed that a video for the single in the work.