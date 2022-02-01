Jaji Abolore

The untold hardship caused to millions of workers around the world from the hell-inspired covid-19 pandemic is on a grand scale.

Families have been put in jeopardy as many breadwinners have lost their jobs in certain industries that are adversely hit by the devastating pandemic. But in South Africa, Jaji Abolore, founder of Boothfest Foundation a Charity Organisation in South Africa, is ensuring that employees who have lost their jobs and left out to dry in country’s hospitality industry are getting help.

Jai Abolore, who is an investor in the hospitality business himself as the boujee Sandton nightclub owner, is with the @boothfestfoundation and the @nightlifeinneed initiative, reaching out to employees from clubs, bars, lounges and restaurants with food parcels across South Africa, one of the most preferred tourism destinations in the continent.

In some countries, tourism destinations were shut down for more than a year, in the bid to forestall the outbreak of the virus, which has claimed millions of lives on the planet. As bare as that fact is, that the global hospitality industry is in serious crisis, no one is paying attention to the affected workers and their wellbeing, with little or no palliative from government. However, this Nigerian business mogul known as Jaji Abolore

has been carrying their burden on his heart.

Though personally affected as a businessman, yet Jaji Abolore dedicates personal resources to ensuring that these people and their families can smile in the midst of adversity.

“The COVID-19 crisis has no doubt caused an untold suffering in the nightlife and hospitality industry in South Africa”, Jaji Abolore said.

“It is sad that most of the staff who work in this industry, the likes of waitrons, barmen, Cleaners, runners and chefs are currently left with no means to feed their families as they have been out of jobs completely for several months.

“The hospitality industry needs to be saved. These people are starving and hope is almost lost”, added Jaji Abolore.

Despite the enormous help Jaji Abolore’s Boothfest Foundation Charity Organisation has offered to the affected persons in the industry, he has continued to raise the alarm over the huge number of workers who are in dire need of help.

“We announced we will giving out 100 free food parcels to employees of nightlife and hospitality industry.

“Due to the huge number of application, we got over 500 people who are seriously in need of food. We have decided to increase the number of food parcels to 200 and reach out to as many more people in need as possible,” Jaji Abolore stated.e’s Boothfest Foundation help to battered covid-19 in South Africans

