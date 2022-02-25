.

The All Progressives Congress, APC candidate for the Delta State Senatorial District in the 2023 General elections, Dr Syvester Onoyona, has declared that he alone has the magic wand to evolve a transformation of the material and human resources in the district owing to his wealth of experience in management and administration laced with his burning desire to bring change to bear in the lives of the people.

Dr Onoyona, a successful investor in real estate stated this in a February 26 dated statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, Thursday noting that the people of the Delta South District yearns for transformation which he would bring to bear.

According to Dr Onoyona, the past has been replete with misrepresentation, non accountability to the constituents, preference for pecuniary gains, dearth of ideas and lack of communication with the grassroot; all of these he noted have culminated in what he described as abysmal performance and from these he stated that he will build his representation upon by righting the wrongs of the past.

The statement described an end in bad leadership saying the end of an era is a new beginning adding he has come to pioneer the massive development of the people and material in the Senatorial district as he regretted that since 1999 till date, there is no Federal presence in the district until now that the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, is making aggressive inroad into the Senatorial area.

He said, the people of the Delta South Senatorial district deserve much more than they get form the federal government noting that Isoko land alone harbours the largest number of oil wells by a homogenous entity in the world in addition to what the Itsekiris, the Ijaws and the Urhobos in the district boast of, a new dawn surely beckons.

“Delta south is the least developed Senatorial district in Delta state because of PDP abandonment. When given the mandate, there will be equal attention to the four ethnic groups in the district devoid of preferential motives.

“I shall be a unifying agent of change and accelerated development for all while I fight for our common good.

For the first time the abandoned Urhobo group in Delta south will be remembered and cared for as an integral part of the Senatorial family. The riverine communiies shall enjoy a new lease of life as roll out plans for making that arena enjoy good road network from the Federal government. My areas of utmost and urgent attention shall be youths unemployment, massive empowerment of Women and families; I shall tackle the menace of insecurity and support for local vigilante while agents of socialisation shall be adequately supported to remove our people from the woods,” Dr Onoyona stated.