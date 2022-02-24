3 notorious ritualists caught In Osun state

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA—WORRIED by the high spate of cultism and ritual killings among school children and youths in the South West, including Ogun State, stakeholders have raised concerns and thereby called on government and parents to rise to their responsibilities, and nip the menace in the board before it gets out of hand.

No fewer than three sets of alleged ritual killers, including a couple, were arrested by the State Police command in less than one month.

Some stakeholders recently converged in Ogun State to find ways of tackling the menace.

While they urged religious and traditional leaders to desist from celebrating people with questionable characters, the stakeholders said they should stop honouring people whose source of their wealth is questionable.

Besides, they urged governments, at all levels, to give education sector a total overhauling and also appealed to parents and guardians to guide their children and wards well.

Get-rich-quick syndrome

Speaking on the issue, the Ogun State Chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee, PCRC, Dr Samson Kunle Popoola warned youths and school children against get-rich-quick syndrome, saying that the end result is devastating.

He said the rising waves of ritual killings and get rich quick syndrome that had held our youths and young adults hostage is the erroneous believe that rich and wealth are the same, stressing that, that is why we have so many rich people around us but very few wealthy ones.”

Popoola said: “When we think of being wealthy, it’s beneficial to consider wealth in different areas of our lives. We cannot be truly wealthy if one or more areas of our life is causing us stress, turmoil, and having an impact on our physical health.

“If someone is wealthy financially but has poor health or poor relationships, would that person be considered as being truly wealthy?

“In my modest knowledge of marketing, the greatest tool for expansion is advertisement, product samples and referrals. Where are the products or product samples of ritually rich people for marketing, advertisement and referrals?

“How many Dangotes, Mike Adenugas or Otedolas have been produced by ritualists? Do we even have facts to justify this search for riches through diabolical means?. If the greatest and visible products of ritual riches are poo eating, blood sucking, walking naked in the streets or lying in caskets or even passing a lonely night at the cemetery, sleeping with one’s mother or daughter and yet none has been able to match the Otedolas of this world naira for naira, then I believe that hard work and decency can produce a better and more peaceful results.”

“The challenge ahead of us as student leaders and opinion moulders in our right is to decide whether we want to belong to the few who lived and their names continue to resonate like Awolowo, Azikwe, Sardauna of Sokoto, Tafawa Balewa, Beko Ransomed Kuti, M.K.O. Abiola etc or we want to be condemned to the dustbin of history like Oyenusi, Babatunde, Anini, Rev King, etc etc..the choice is for us to make.

“We need to reinvent positive role modelling based on intellectual capacity, the principle of modesty, accountability and good character, the epitome of Omoluwabi.

“Drug addiction, alcoholism, ritual and diabolism are alien to the principle of responsible citizens.

“We may have failed as parents and leaders because we wanted to shield our children from the principles that produced the best in our generation and per adventure reacting and taking up arms to assist in the total destruction of our norms. However in the next twenty to thirty years there won’t be many of our generation around to blame, but your generation will still be very active and in position of authority and now saddled with clearing the mess you today created.

“Most parents are encouraging indolence and indiscipline amongst our children by portraying to them that our disciplined upbringing is as a result of poverty or punishment from their parents.

“Our collective desire not to make our children go through the early rigours in life has brought us all where we all are today.

“So allow them to climb the ladders of life from the base. Jumping the stages or shielding them from the realities of life is a disaster waiting to happen.

“The stark reality of our collective failure is starring us all in the face. I wonder what country we are going to bequeath to our children and how we can stand before the throne of judgement and say we have tried our best for our children.”

Parents should rise to their responsibilities—Soyombo

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs Ronke Soyombo, urged parents to rise to their responsibilities at home.

While advising the youths to shun hooliganism, gangsterism, internet fraud among others, Soyombo noted that the government had redoubled its efforts at ensuring that hooliganism and thuggery were brought to an end in all its schools.

Fight against crime, a collective responsibility—Police

In his remarks, the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations in the State, ACP Bolanle Muritala, said the task of fighting insecurity and social vices is a collective responsibility by all stakeholders, including government, security, religious leaders, traditional rulers, parents.

ACP Bolanle said the fight must begin from home, stressing that whatever these children do outside, is a reflection of what happen in their individual homes.

Our value, system have completely collapsed, says Afenifere

On its part, a Pan Yoruba social-political organization, Afenifere, also condemned the growing rate of ritual killings in the country, especially in South-western region of the country, saying our value and system had completely collapsed.

The group, who called for stiff penalty, better and dispensation of justice to be enforced on any offender, no matter how highly placed or powerful in the society, criticized well-to-do in the society for flaunting their wealth in public places.

The National Publicity Secretary of the organization, Jare Ajayi, said: “A situation whereby rich people go to the party and flaunt their wealth was wrong. These are the issues that gave the young people wrong impression and many of them are on drugs. They go to club house, buying a bottle of alcoholic drink for N4, 000 or more. The value has completely collapsed.

“It is clear and has no debate that anywhere life is taken illegally, such a place is not likely to progress. Peace is not likely to reign and it is a bad omen for both the practitioners and the environment.

“There is no short cut to enduring success. Our children must know that. They must know to learn a good craft or properly educated and their future will be okay. So, we are using this opportunity to call on government to do more by making atmosphere more conducive for our young ones to secure job.

Govt’ll continue to re-orientate students

On his part, the Special Assistant to Ogun State Governor on Students’ Matters, Adeyemi Azeez, said the state government would continue to re-orientate students and engage them in more productive activities that will take their minds off criminality.

Adeyemi said: “As we create, improve and maintain means to effectively channel this inherent energy, it is extremely crucial to establish a futuristic orientation and reorientation that will stand as a template for progressive direction now and in the future.

