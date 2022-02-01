.

— N10m ransom demanded, five released

Dayo Johnson Akure

Suspected kidnappers have reportedly abducted ten persons at a farm in Ayede Ogbese, Akure North council area of Ondo state.

Those kidnapped according to sources include a farmer identified as Femi Alawiye and nine of his workers at his farm.

Vanguard gathered that the victims were abducted Saturday evening when the kidnappers lured them to the farm under the pretends that it was on fire.

A source said that “Alawiye was called on the phone that his farm was on fire and he quickly rushed down to the farm to see the level of the damages.

“As he got to the farm, the bandits appeared from their hidings and whisked them away.

” lt happened last Saturday he was called on the phone that his farm was on fire, he quickly called his workers and they rushed to the farm only to be ambushed by the bandits who have positioned themselves at the farm.

” They waited for them to get to the farm before they pounced on them. They were whisked away to an unknown destination. “

Speaking with newsmen, a family member of the kidnapped farmer said that the bandits had contacted the family and have demanding a sum of N100million ransom.

” They later reduced it to N10 m after much negotiation

” Some hours after the adduction, the kidnappers called the family on phone to demand N100milion and failure to produce the money, we may not see them again.

” We were informed that five of the farmworkers have been released.

” The family is yet to raise the money as I am speaking with you, all the victims are still in the den of the kidnappers.”

Contacted, the police image maker, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the incident and said efforts were ongoing to rescue the victims unhurt.

Odunlami said that five of the abductors have been released by their captors.

She added that” Our men are already in the bush in search of the victims and we are sure they would be rescued.

