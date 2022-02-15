By Sola Ogundipe

Nigerian employers have been urged to develop and put in place relevant policies that will encourage the growth of a healthy workforce and prevent workplace stress among their staff.

A health expert, Dr Tokunbo Otitojulo, who disclosed this in Lagos, said one of the basic rules in the management of workplace stress, is the need to strike a balance.

Otitojulo, who is Head of Health Services, Bastion Health Ltd., pointed out that managing workplace stress is an organisational responsibility, with both the employer and employee having roles to play.

He described stress as the feeling of being overwhelmed and unable to cope with physical, mental, or emotional pressure.

“Workplace stress is when this feeling is associated with your workplace. You cannot pour from an empty cup. This is the easiest way to understand the importance of managing workplace-related stress,” he stated.

Otitojulo advised employees to identify and track stressors to know which situations create the most stress and how to respond to them.

“Note your thoughts, feelings, and information about the environment, including the people and circumstances involved. Note your reactions to it as well. Did you raise your voice? Cry? Go for a walk? Say nothing? This knowledge will help you find patterns among your stressors and your reactions to them.” Further, he said staying organised and keeping multitasking in check can significantly decrease stress at work.

“Being organised with your time means less rushing in the morning to avoid being late. It can also mean avoiding the adverse effects of clutter and being more efficient with your work. Multitasking was once celebrated as a fantastic way to maximise one’s time and get more done in a day. However, not everyone can multitask adequately; phase your work if it’s not for you.

Otitijulo said activities such as recreational activities outside of work, lying down to rest the body and brain, and engaging in healthy communication with trusted parties, can help deal with workplace stress, by helping to release the feel-good hormones in the brain and cause a significant drop in stress levels.

For conducive working environments, he argued that employees’ working conditions should be adapted to their different physical and mental capabilities.

“In some cases, employees should be allowed to participate in the design of their workstations and the processes of change and development.”

Urging employers to leverage technology, he noted: “If technology can do it and make work easier, use it. Organisations can leverage technology to make employees’ work more accessible and more efficient.

“Organisations should aspire to make the workplace a safe space where employees can freely express themselves and collaborate easily as safe working conditions will provide personal and vocational development opportunities. Trust should be built and maintained, while bullying of any kind must be discouraged,” he asserted:

