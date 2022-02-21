Nigeria’s pioneer boat rental company Boatnaija, a current front runner in the African Tourism & Water Transportation in the maritime sector recently partnered with Coca Cola Nigeria to celebrate its esteemed customers at the second edition of its Beach Party tagged “Boatnaija Carnival” with Coca Cola Nigeria.

Speaking with journalists at the event which was held in December at Ilashe Private Beach with over 1,000 guests in attendance; the CEO of Boatnaija Chiazor Daniel expressed his heartfelt appreciation to Coca Cola Nigeria for throwing in their weight to support and promote Nigerian tourism in an attempt at giving back to its customers for long years of customer loyalty. He also went on to say that Boatnaija’s goal and vision has always been to bridge the gap between the middle and the elite class giving everyone an equal experience irrespective of their financial status.

“We are rewriting the Nigerian tourism script and changing the narrative with a goal of putting Nigeria back on the world tourism destination choice. Our goal is to help our growing thousands of customers have a one-time experience of Lagos lifestyle at the beach. This is our give-back and customer reward experience which is held once every year,” Chiazor Daniel said.

Boatnaija was a dream conceived by two young individuals Chiazor Daniel and Onuorah Alex who teamed up to recreate and restructure the long poorly managed, overlooked maritime sector with an innovation backed by trust and competence. Their tiny dream has grown into a million-dollar business empire attracting both investors and customers both home and abroad giving a lot of investors hope that the maritime space could be profitable again.

“We are proud to say that because of Boatnaija, investors like Richie Shittu are seeing a reason to invest in Nigeria, bringing the biggest beach hotel and resort to Nigeria Koko Beach Hotel and Resorts in Ikaare Beach Lagos Nigeria. Because of the social influence of Boatnaija, Former Petroleum Minister Ibe Kachikwu, UBA CEO Tony Elumelu, NFA President Amaju Pinnick all have invested in tourism, building their own private beach properties for both commercial and private use,”the CEO added.