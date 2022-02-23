.

By Chioma Obinna

In 2019, when Osagbemi Adebayo started feeling feverish and complaining about a stomach ache, little did he know that it was a sign of kidney failure.

Since then, he has been on thrice-weekly haemodialysis, which has cost him and his family their entire life savings.

In December 2021, Betway Nigeria heeded the call of the Lagos State Lotteries & Gaming Authority (LSLGA) to assist Osagbemi with some financial aid to help relieve some of his burdens. They donated ₦5,000,000 to help with his health issues and support a community member.

The medical aid provided to Osagbemi represents one instance in a long line of community causes the leading brand has taken on over the past year.

In 2021, Betway worked tirelessly to improve the lives of their customer base in different communities with several community support programs where they donated over ₦14 million.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Chief Operating Officer, Kunle Olamuyiwa, Betway Nigeria, said, “Corporate Social Responsibility is embedded in our culture at Betway, and we have always been committed to the welfare of our customers and the communities we operate in. We are happy any time we have the opportunity to give hope to our people, and this donation to Adebayo Osagbemi through LSLGA is meant to renew hope, going a long way in helping to solve his health issues.”

The Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State Lottery Board, Mr Bashir Are, received the donation on behalf of the recipient. Osagbemi is still undergoing treatment, and members of the public who wish to contribute to helping the dad of three to beat stage 4 chronic kidney disease can reach out to the Lagos State Lottery Board to donate.