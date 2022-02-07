By James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

A 30-year-old housewife, Cynthia Olukiowu, has been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for allegedly stabbing her husband’s 18-year- old nephew, Habeeb Aremu, to death over a minor disagreement.

Olukiowu lives at 2, Apogidonoyo Street, Jafa Agbado.

A statement by the command spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by policemen attached to Agbado divisional headquarters.

The report indicated that a boy was stabbed in the neck by his uncle’s wife, following a misunderstanding about a mirror glass allegedly broken by the deceased.

Also Read:

Panic as ‘Yahoo boys’ in white invade Abuja estate at midnight

The PPRO said: “It was revealed that a mirror glass used in the house got broken and the deceased was alleged to have broken it.

“It was the allegation that led to disagreement between the deceased and his uncle’s wife, subsequent upon which the suspect took a kitchen knife and used it to stab the deceased on his neck.

“Upon the distress call, the DPO, Agbado division, Kehinde Kuranga, led his men to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested and the victim, who was in the pool of his blood, was rushed to hospital.

“He was unfortunately confirmed dead by the doctor on duty and his corpse was deposited at Ifo General Hospital mortuary for autopsy.”

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

Vanguard News Nigeria