…police arrest Manager

By Ike Uchechukwu Calabar

A 41 year old staff of the University of Calabar, UNICAL, simply identified as Mr Ubong has drowned in the swimming pool of a Resort ( name withheld ), located along MCC Road, Ikot Uduak at Akai Efa, Calabar Municipal Local Government Area of Cross River State.

Vanguard gathered that the tragic incident occurred in the wee hours of Monday as the lifeless body of the victim was discovered in the early hours of Tuesday floating in the swimming pool.

A source who didn’t want his name mentioned told Vanguard that the deceased UNICAL Staff went to the bar to buy some drinks and food while relaxing at the hotel.

“He came to the hotel to relax because of the intense weather condition currently being experienced in major parts of the city.

“While at the hotel, he went to buy some drinks and food at the bar. He did not even pay for the items yet, but he dropped off his phone and went to the pool without informing anyone.

“It was at about 2:00 a.m. in the morning when the barman was rendering his account that he realised that a customer hasn’t cleared his bills and that was Mr Ubong.

“In his quest to find out the whereabouts of his customer, the barman raised an alarm alongside the Manager and other staff of the resort, then they started looking for Mr Ubong.

“They went round the whole resort only to find his clothes by the poolside. They searched in the pool but could not find him that night. In the morning, they went into the swimming pool again but didn’t find him, tension began to rise.

“As they kept searching the resort, it was around 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Tuesday that they saw his body floating on top of the swimming pool. They called the Police who came and arrested the Manager and the Barman and took them to the Divisional Police Station (Division B) at Parliamentary Extension.

Vanguard gathered that the owner of Resort, Mr Josiah Okoye was now on the run following the ugly incident.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Irene Ugbo who confirmed the incident on Wednesday night said they have made some arrest.

Ugbo urged the owner who was now at large to turn himself in as he can only run but cannot hide.

Vanguard further gathered that Mr Ubong’s death would be the Fourth incident in the facility between 2020 till date.

Findings showed that one Barnabas Otu, 100 Level Student of Urban and Regional Planning, UNICROSS died on Feb 24,2020 ,another student also died on February 14 2021, while the latest incident occured on Feb 22 ,2022.