By Theodore Opara

Would you ever imagine that a Chinese vehicle would ever rival a Rolls-Royce or post a higher price tag? I know you don’t. But the reality on ground is that Hongqi L5 has proved us wrong.

The 780,000 dollar ultra-luxury Chinese car would give the Rolls-Royce Phantom a good fight anywhere, any day, in terms of luxury, performance, safety and even prestige.

The Hongqi L5 offers peak luxury and comfort, just like the Rolls-Royce but it is only a matter of time that the world would know that the Hongqi L5 is the new definition of luxury.

A little history about the Hongqi L5 would put things in the right perspective. Hongqi L5 is a luxury marque based in Changchun China. It started auto production in 1958 and holds the record as the first car independently produced in China. The auto company is China’s oldest car manufacturer.

While the Rolls-Royce Phantom cost about 460,000 dollar to acquire, this Chinese ultra luxury car cost about five million Chinese Yuan (780,000 dollars) to acquire, making it one of the most expensive cars in the world presently.

The truth is that the price tag did not come for nothing. The Hongqi L5 is loaded with array of features like never seen before and the ride comfort according to the manufacturers is out of this world.

A well crafted interior that is quiet and tasteful are some of the unique qualities of Hongqi L5. It comes in befitting black colour.

From the side, the Hongqi L5 looks like a Rolls-Royce with its stretched wheelbase. The classic design can not be mistaken from any point and gives you an instant impression that the car is designed for kings and those who have arrived in the society.

The Hongqi L5 is powered with a 6.0-litre V12 engine which delivers power of 402 horsepower. Weighing almost 3.2 tons, this powerful car comes standard with All-Wheel Drive, AWD.

