As part of giving back to the society; Hon Uju Kingsley Chima took his birthday celebration this year to the people of the grass-root with the offering of free medical services to the people.

With over 600 beneficiaries; the participants were treated for basic ailments that includes Malaria, Typhoid, eyes related issues amongst others with drugs administered to them free of charge.

Speaking on this move; Hon Uju disclosed that although his birthday coincide with the St. Valentine’s Day and it was necessary to put smile on the faces of the people.

He said’ I decided to show love to my country people in Umuorji, Egbema, Enugu state by bringing basic medical service to their door step and enlightening then of the need to be health conscious at all time.