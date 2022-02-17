By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Talented and fast rising hiphop artist, Madu Emmanuel Nkem, popularly known as Mytrex is set to release a new single dubbed “Joana”.

The Imo state born artist believes his new single will easily resonate among music lovers since it’s a love themed song and being released in the month of love.

Speaking on the new single, he said, “My new single coming soon which I titled Joana is a love song which I dedicate to the people who understand the true meaning of love.

“Love is a beautiful thing and it helps to bring peace in our society.”

The versatile artist started his musical career back in his secondary school days. He recorded his first single back in the year 2010 under the management of musical label “Orange Boys”.

He stated that he kicked started his musical career as a solo artist in the year 2012 and has since progressed his skills in the art after releasing a single earlier in 2016.

In case you are wondering what message he has for his fans and other music lovers: Mytrex said “the message I have for my fans is I will advise my fans to hold unto God because he is great and I will always bring to you guys good sounds and good vibes always. Spread love and don’t envy anyone. Love your brothers and sisters and always put God first.”