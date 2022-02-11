.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Kwara State Government has sent a delegation to Ijagbo to persuade both parties in the Hijab question to embrace peace and respect the government’s lawful directive.

The delegation, led by the Secretary to the State Government Prof Mamman Saba Jibril, also commiserated with the people on the aftermath of the controversy at the Oyun Baptist High School Ijagbo in which one person died and left others with varying degrees of injury.

Other members of the delegation included the Commissioner for Local Government Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development Arc. Aliyu Muhammad Saifuddeen FNIA; Commissioner for Environment Hon. Buraimoh Olaitan; Special Assistant to the Governor on Religion (Islam) Alh. Danmaigoro; and a former Christian Association of Nigeria chairman in Kwara State Prof Timothy Opoola.

Prof. Jibril, who delivered the Governor’s message, charged the people to live peacefully and harmoniously with each other to prevent the recurrence of the ugly situation.

Also Read:

Power must shift to South in 2023 – Southern, Middle Belt leaders

He advised against reprisals which would only lead to a cycle of violence and damage to the economy of the area.

Jibril added that the crisis would have been averted if those involved had obeyed the rules and regulations in Kwara State public schools on the use of Hijab for willing Muslim students.

The SSG prayed for the repose of the deceased and quick recovery for the injured.

Places visited were the Palace of Onijagbo of Ijagbo; the Muslims and Christian communities; families of the deceased; as well as the injured at the hospital.

The government also extended cash support to those affected.

Receiving the delegation at the Palace on behalf of the Onijagbo, the Olora of Ijagbo High Chief Mudashir Ajiboye thanked Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for the delegation and promised that they will continue to prevail on their subjects for peaceful coexistence.

He said the people of Ijagbo have a long history of religious harmony and peaceful coexistence.

Vanguard News Nigeria