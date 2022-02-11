.

• Hameed Adio Named KWARA TV board chair

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin.

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Friday constituted a 12-member Inter-Religious Council (IREC) comprising elder statesmen, women and clergies drawn from the Muslim and Christian communities in the state.

The chairman of the IREC is the Emir of Shonga and renowned peace advocate Dr Haliru Yahya Ndanusa. Other members are former Grand Khadi Justice Idris Haroon; Justice Olatunji Bamgbola; Special Assistant to the Governor on Religion (Islam) Zubair Ibrahim Dan Maigoro; soon-to-be-named Special Assistant to the Governor on Religion (Christianity); former Commissioner of Education and FOMWAN leader Hajia Halimat Yusuf; former Permanent Secretary Dr Mrs Rhoda Ajiboye; Dr. Soburu Alaaya; Venerable Moses Lasisi Abegunde; Prof. Mrs Feyi Grace Adepoju; Elder Stephen Wole Oke; and director Ministry of Special Duties Ishola Maryam Idowu (Secretary).

The council, an advisory body, is to promote religious interaction, understanding and harmony between the two principal faith communities in Kwara State.

The Governor, meanwhile, has appointed a seven-person board for the Kwara State Television, with veteran sports broadcaster Hameed Adio as chairman.

Other members of the board are Ahmed Abdulateef Alaiye; Mrs Tina Olaoye; Alhaji Kawu Shuaibu; Dada Tale Elizabeth; Hajia Nimota Folake Shittu; and Ibrahim N. Fatimah.

