By Demola Akinyemi

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, Tuesday said the use of Hijab in government grant-aided schools “is a constitutional right of every person to their identity, especially in public space.”



He particularly noted that” the use of Hijab in public schools is a constitutional right that the government shall protect for anyone and everyone willing to use it”, and condemned perceived reckless attempts by some fifth columnists to,” polarise our state along religious lines, using the settled question of hijaab in public schools as a smokescreen to advance their evil intent.”



Governor AbdulRazaq in a statement, titled “Our Stand On Hijab Based On Law, Respect for Pluralism”, by his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Rafiu Ajakaye, said “Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq wishes to once again clarify that Kwara State is a plural society whose diversity and peaceful coexistence as the southernmost northern state are its most unique selling points. The Governor, therefore, condemns the reckless attempts by some fifth columnists to polarise our state along religious lines, using the settled question of Hijab in public schools as a smokescreen to advance their evil intent.



“For the avoidance of doubt, the Governor maintains the earlier position of the state government on the question of Hijab as follows: Based on subsisting Court judgments which were built on the Constitution, federal and state laws, principle of pluralism, and sanctity of the right of every person to their identity, especially in public space, the use of Hijab in public schools is a constitutional right that the government shall protect for anyone and everyone willing to use it.



“The government’s strategic patience in the handling of delicate matters involving the people it swore to protect is not same as pandering to anyone’s whims.

“Consequently, the Governor stands firmly by government’s policy on the permissibility of Hijab for every Muslim girl child who desires to wear it in all public schools. The Governor appeals to the people of the state to not allow agents of fake news and disinformation to mislead them and set them against one another. This administration, to be sure, is beholden only to the law, truth, and fairness to all at all times.”

Vanguard News Nigeria