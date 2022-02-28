By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Many Nigerian women are beginning to embrace the new High Intensity Focused Ultrasound, HIFU, a technology for the non invasiveremoval of fibroid. Their testimonies vary as they share experiences of how HIFU has brought them good.

“As a human, I was scared” —Patricia Omoke,  logistics expert

 “My experience before was horrible. Then I had a protruding stomach, heavy prolonged menses, pale complexion and lower back pain. In all, I kept hoping for a miracle; something that would turn the story around sort of. Then, HIFU came.

“I learned about HIFU through the internet. It was around December, 2020 while I was surfing the internet in search of solutions besides open surgery.

“As human, I was scared when the time for the HIFU treatment came. It was more like, what if something goes wrong? and all that. Though I saw foreign women who were treated successfully but that was only on the internet. I just had to submit to God and today, I am doing well to the glory of God.

“When I first came in contact with the experts, my condition was not good like I stated earlier. Now there is huge improvement I must say.

“On challenges, getting the right information was the biggest challenge. Like one has to get the information right before arriving at any solution.

“My life now is a testimony. Seven months after the procedure, I am already getting better and the symptoms are gradually diminishing every day.

READ ALSO: Women now have safer options for fibroid removal — Dr Abayomi Ajayi

“The technology (HIFU) is God-sent for every woman. You just lie on the stomach while the machine locates and kills the tumour using ultrasound waves. It works like magic. One minute, you are down; and the next minute, you are on your feet again with former symptoms disappearing one after the other. Yet, there are no surgery cuts/scar, blood transfusion and little or no pain during the treatment.”

“My flow is normal now” —Celina Esowe, Lagos resident

“Before HIFU, I used to experience serious menstrual pains and cramps; my monthly flow was so painful with heavy blood clots. I searched in so many places for a solution because I was so scared of open surgery.

“I heard about HIFU and saw it on facebook, where I was still searching for solution. I was interested in it because I have always had the feeling that technology could bring another means of treating fibroid without open surgery someday so when I saw HIFU, I didn’t entertain any fear because I expected it.

When I came in contact with the expert, and with so many teachings about the HIFU, I was eager and I prayed that I would go through it successfully. At least to get rid of fibroid.

On challenges, there were no challenges for me.  I am not married yet.

Ever since I had the surgery, there have been tremendous changes positively. My menstrual period is normal now with less pain and zero blood clots, no more pelvic pain.

I do not need to skip work because of menstruation. I am more relaxed now. I am more confident now.

“The technology is superb, very easy and safe, and I recommend every woman to go through it instead of the normal open surgery. I have passed through the process and it is very safe and time-efficient. No cut or blood transfusion, no scars as well.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Subscribe to our youtube channel

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.