By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Many Nigerian women are beginning to embrace the new High Intensity Focused Ultrasound, HIFU, a technology for the non invasiveremoval of fibroid. Their testimonies vary as they share experiences of how HIFU has brought them good.

“As a human, I was scared” —Patricia Omoke, logistics expert

“My experience before was horrible. Then I had a protruding stomach, heavy prolonged menses, pale complexion and lower back pain. In all, I kept hoping for a miracle; something that would turn the story around sort of. Then, HIFU came.

“I learned about HIFU through the internet. It was around December, 2020 while I was surfing the internet in search of solutions besides open surgery.

“As human, I was scared when the time for the HIFU treatment came. It was more like, what if something goes wrong? and all that. Though I saw foreign women who were treated successfully but that was only on the internet. I just had to submit to God and today, I am doing well to the glory of God.

“When I first came in contact with the experts, my condition was not good like I stated earlier. Now there is huge improvement I must say.

“On challenges, getting the right information was the biggest challenge. Like one has to get the information right before arriving at any solution.

“My life now is a testimony. Seven months after the procedure, I am already getting better and the symptoms are gradually diminishing every day.

“The technology (HIFU) is God-sent for every woman. You just lie on the stomach while the machine locates and kills the tumour using ultrasound waves. It works like magic. One minute, you are down; and the next minute, you are on your feet again with former symptoms disappearing one after the other. Yet, there are no surgery cuts/scar, blood transfusion and little or no pain during the treatment.”

“My flow is normal now” —Celina Esowe, Lagos resident

“Before HIFU, I used to experience serious menstrual pains and cramps; my monthly flow was so painful with heavy blood clots. I searched in so many places for a solution because I was so scared of open surgery.

“I heard about HIFU and saw it on facebook, where I was still searching for solution. I was interested in it because I have always had the feeling that technology could bring another means of treating fibroid without open surgery someday so when I saw HIFU, I didn’t entertain any fear because I expected it.

When I came in contact with the expert, and with so many teachings about the HIFU, I was eager and I prayed that I would go through it successfully. At least to get rid of fibroid.

On challenges, there were no challenges for me. I am not married yet.

Ever since I had the surgery, there have been tremendous changes positively. My menstrual period is normal now with less pain and zero blood clots, no more pelvic pain.

I do not need to skip work because of menstruation. I am more relaxed now. I am more confident now.

“The technology is superb, very easy and safe, and I recommend every woman to go through it instead of the normal open surgery. I have passed through the process and it is very safe and time-efficient. No cut or blood transfusion, no scars as well.”

Vanguard News Nigeria