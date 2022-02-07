Trillbjm

Many successful people do not want to mix up or have anything to do with the poor, and it is one of the reasons why we have a dysfunctional society today. Theories and arguments in favour of the above have attempted to provide an explanation as to why it is done. But Oyemonlan Benjamin Oseoje, popularly known as Trillbjm, is proving that it does not apply to everyone who has risen to the top of the ladder in society.

The young, multi-talented software engineer understands that helping those in need and donating to good courses will improve his own self-esteem and self-worth, and help him achieve a greater sense of satisfaction and growth as it feels good to help others.

Trillbjm, a highly celebrated financial tech expert in Africa, who currently sits as a Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of some digital organisations including Patricia, an alternative payment solutions company that facilitates the easy use of cryptocurrencies for everyday transactions, Gloverapp, Nigeria’s leading gift card exchanger, among others, at just after he turned 23, displays the wisdom of someone who has been around humanity far above his age.

The proven blockchain and FinTech architecture stands on the argument that his faith mandates him to always remember the poor who cannot give themselves the basic things of life, and show love towards them always, even from the height that life has positioned him.

Trillbjm has also never hidden the fact that giving to charity is an explainer of what above all, really matters to him.

“I love helping the next man and I’m a huge fan of impacting positively to people.

“Engaging in philanthropic work gives you perspective and shows you what truly matters in life. It also, consequently, makes you a better leader and truly sets an example for your followers to help others who, at that moment, can’t help themselves”, Trillbjm recently emphasized.

“I believe philanthropy is God-like if we go by religion, after all the greatest law in the bible is love your neighbor as you love yourself, how better can I portray that if I don’t have a love for humanity. So, yes, I can say I’m a philanthropist”, Trillbjm said.

The tech wizard’s act of benevolence cuts across the spheres of life. Apart from donating to charity, he frequently offers scholarships to those on the verge of dropping out of school and provides financial assistance to total strangers, as love does not necessarily require you to know those who benefit from acts of generosity.

Trillbjm colleagues in the industry are also blessed to have him around. The continent’s tech figure has been imparting knowledge to others, to ensure that everyone moves forward together.

“A random act of kindness to a

neighbor/colleague/stranger; participating in fundraisers and charity events. Helping a child in need (I do this almost every day); volunteering to offer scholarships to some people that can’t afford to go to school. I also offer financial assistance randomly to people”, Trillbjm said.

“I have quite some good deeds I’ve been working on like; donating my time to mentor and build some people”, he emphasised recently,” Trillbjm disclosed.

And the rewards are coming in thick and fast for him. Oseoje is the latest recipient of the highly coveted

Nelson Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity, and was appointed as West Africa Youth Council in 2021.