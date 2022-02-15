By Chioma Obinna

Unless there is urgent assistance from good-spirited Nigerians and corporate organisations, Donatus Duru, a distinguished journalist. may not live to further his career.

Donatus who is the Chairman Editorial Board of the Independent Newspapers is urgently seeking N12 million for a life-saving kidney transplant.

Medical doctors at the Gbagada General Hospital, Lagos, where he is on dialysis, say he is down with end-stage renal disease and in dire need of financial support for a kidney transplant.

READ ALSO: Opeyemi seeks N9m for kidney transplant

A medical report signed by Dr A.A. Busari, a Consultant Nephrologist on behalf of the Medical Director/CEO, General Hospital, Gbagada, confirms Duru’s ailing condition.

The letter partly reads, “Re: Duru Donatus (M/54 Yrs), Hospital Number: 372497, Medical Report. The above is a known patient of the Nephrology unit who was initially admitted in 2019 and was initially managed as a case of advanced chronic kidney disease.

“He was subsequently placed on twice-weekly haemodialysis and other nephrology care. His condition has, however, deteriorated into End-Stage Renal Disease and he will require a renal transplant. Kindly render all necessary assistance.”

Sadly, the ebullient journalist who is celebrated for regularly leading his dynamic team of eminent and experienced writers in churning out incisive editorial content, is currently struggling with the disabling disease that requires N12 million for transplant and post-surgery treatment.

His wife, Stella Chima, further disclosed that her husband has been battling kidney failure among other comorbidities, including hypertension, and hyperlipidemia.

According to her, the family can no longer cope with her husband’s medical bills as a session of dialysis costs about N40,000 which translates to N180, 000 per week, including other procedures, investigations, medications, including dialysis proper.

Commending the management of Independent Newspaper for their unwavering support, she recounted that Donatus was diagnosed in 2019, adding that the management of the Newspaper has been of assistance since the inception of his ordeal.

“My husband would soon undergo another dialysis on Wednesday and would need blood booster and blood transfusion, among other things.”

In a passionate appeal to Nigerians, Governments and Corporate organisations, his wife said, “It is with utmost humility and respect that I, on behalf of my family, solicit your kind intervention and assistance in raising N12 million to facilitate the surgery. “

If you are touched by the plight of Donatius Duru, please send your donations to his account: Duru Nnanwa Donatus, Zenith Bank, 1000722103 or reach him on telephone numbers: 07062151375 and 08059218946.

Vanguard News Nigeria