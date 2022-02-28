Help: 30-yr-old, Christian, needs N17m for kidney transplant

By Chioma Obinna

The family of Christian Ude is currently running from pillar to post to N17 million for him to undergo a life-saving kidney transplant at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH.

Christian is said to be diagnosed with chronic kidney disease.

The Imo State-born, 30-year-old is appealing to Nigerians, corporate organisations and the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma to help him survive his current condition.

Speaking from his sickbed, Christian who hardly speak audibly, said: “I am dying please help me.”

Narrating his ordeal, his brother, Gideon Ude, explained that Christian’s predicament began 15 years ago in the village.

“He was first diagnosed with Diabetes Mellitus and we have been managing him since then. He was later moved to Lagos for better treatment.

In Lagos, they were able to manage him for a long period of time after moving from one hospital to another.

Continuing, he said: “Until 2019 when he started discharging blood from his urinary organ. We rush him to St Leo Catholic Hospital in Ikeja and from there they referred us to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

“There, we were advised to take him to Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, in Idi-Araba. At LASUTH he was given the adequate treatment needed to avert further discharge of blood from his urinary tract.

“Subsequently, he was discharged and we left for home. That coincided with the COVID-19 lockdown. We could continue with some of his medication and he could not continue for medication treatment.

“When the lockdown was lifted, the family hoped Christian would continue his medical expedition to the hospital, but there was another impediment_ #EndSARS protest.

“During this period, his condition was getting worse. But when normalcy was restored, we went back to LASUTH.

By that time, his genital and legs were swollen and he was fighting hard to breathe.” That marked his second admittance at LASUTH.

However, from July 2020, Christian had been on dialysis maintenance. He was to be doing dialysis twice in a week which costs not less than N80000.

Though, the family had tried to navigate through the financial burden of the maintenance. But now they are cash-strapped. “We have sold many properties, begged for help and everything we could do, but we are at the point where we need to call for help from PEOPLE,” his brother said.

“Now it is urgent to do a kidney transplant Surgery at Caroline Medical Centre, Abuja.

“The cost implication for a kidney transplant and post-operation medication is totalled at N17m.

“We’ve been trying to raise the money despite the weekly dialysis maintenance money we spend,” he added. Christian before or after his dialysis maintenance would be put on oxygen.

At times he would require blood to sustain the kidney damage, and the costs of these were expensive. We are appealing to Nigerians, corporate organisations and State governments to help us, “he said amidst tears.

If you are touched by Christian’s plight, please send your donations to Account number: 6036291762, Bank Name: Keystone, Account Name: Ude Christian

Vanguard News