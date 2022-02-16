.

By Steve Oko

Frontline governorship aspirants from major political parties in Abia State “are on their way to the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA”, according to information available to Vanguard.

APGA BoT member, Chief Ahamdi Nweke, who disclosed this while addressing party faithful at the State secretariat in Umuahia, boasted that APGA would take over the reins of power in the state come 2023.

Chief Nweke who was the Abia Central senatorial candidate of APGA in 2019, said that the major political parties in the state were on the verge of implosion due to unresolvable internal wranglings.

His words: “The major political parties have started to implode with APGA as the only viable and trusted platform to harvest the good people from these fallouts”.

Nweke hinted that about four major governorship aspirants would be formally joining APGA in the weeks ahead.

He said that APGA had emerged as the only alternative to rebuild the state as “the major political parties have failed the people”

” The indices which led the protest vote of 2015 have not abated, on the contrary, the lots of Abians have gone worse with huge arrears of pension and gratuities”.

He preached love, peace and unity among the party faithful, stressing that without unity the party will not be able to wrestle power from the ruling party.

Inaugurating Contact & Mobilisation Committee, as well as the Media Committee members of the party, the state party Chairman, Rev. Augustine Ehiemere, charged them to work hard to woo non-members into the party ahead of 2023.

Ehiemere also tasked the party faithful to mobilise eligible voters in their locality to register for the Permanent Voter’s Card to enable them to participate in the 2023 polls

He urged them to respect party hierarchy and shun anti-party activities as the party will not hesitate to discipline any erring member.

Ehiemere who restated that APGA had not adopted any aspirant for any elective position, promised to give equal opportunity to all those seeking the party’s tickets for any position of their choice.

Vanguard News Nigeria