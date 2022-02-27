Naija Ratels President, Barrister Paul Edeh has congratulated hat-trick heroine, Motunrayo Ezekiel for making history after predicting to score thrice against Pelican stars of Calabar before the day of the match.

Edeh also admitted that his admiration for the ‘Extraordinary Talent’ Motunrayo Ezekiel, while hinting that her hat-trick wouldn’t have been possible if not for the supports of her teammates.

The 18- year old despite being in the early stages of her career has developed herself into one of the best players in the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership, so much that she’s widely regarded as a rare talent.

The youngster repeatedly told the Club’s Chairman and some of her friends that she would score a hat-trick heading into the Pelican Stars game on Wednesday, in what is a rather unusual thing to do.

Motunrayo who plays as a defender for the Nigeria Women National U-20 team, the Falconets, also plays as a forward for her team, Naija Ratels and was the heroine as the Abuja based side, got a well deserved 3-0 victory over Pelican Stars of Calabar at the Area 10 Sports Complex, Abuja in the matchday 8 of the NWFL Premiership.

The multi-talented player netted three times on Wednesday, securing an emphatic win for her side. Motunrayo, scored in the 11th, 19th and 47th minute to complete her hat-trick of goals. The rare talent also scored an aesthetic free-kick, that is worthy of a FIFA Puskas Award nomination.

The budding teenager scored a brace earlier in the season against Adamawa Queens on Match day 4 and added three more when the 7 time Champions, Pelican Stars came visiting, to make it five goals in just four games this season.

Motunrayo Ezekiel started her football career with Lakeside Queens Football Academy before she later moved to Naija Ratels Football Club.