Late Hanifa Abubakar

By Bashir Bello

The Proprietor and prime suspect, Abdulmalik Tanko in connection with the alleged murdering of Hanifa Abubakar has on Monday made a u-turn as he denied killing his own pupil, little Hanifa, five years old.

The trio of Abdulmalik alongside his accomplice, Hashim Isyaku and Fatima Bashir were arraigned before the Kano State High court on five count charges bordering on criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, confinement, and culpable homicide contrary to section 97, 274, 277, 221 of the penal code.

When the matter came up before the court presided over by Justice Usman Na’abba, the defendants pleaded guilty to the first count charge bordering on conspiracy and denied the remaining four-count charges.

The defence counsel led by Bar. Mukhtar Usman Kabo (Legal Aid Counsel) however prayed the court to grant it prayers to prepare it lawyers for speedy trial.

The prosecution Counsel, led by the State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Musa Lawan asked the court to allow them to present their evidence at the next hearing.

The Judge, Justice Na’abba however adjourned the case till 2nd and 3rd, February, 2022 for hearing and ordered the defendants to be remanded in custody.

