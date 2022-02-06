By Bashir Bello

KANO — A group, Centre for Information Technology and Development, CITAD has called for death sentence penalty for little school girl, Hanifa Abubakar’s killer, Abdulmalik Tanko.

The Centre’s Gender Program Officer, Zainab Aminu who made the call while addressing newsmen in Kano said the Kano anti-kidnapping law clearly spell out the death sentence punishment.

Aminu said, “the Kano anti-kidnapping law states that anyone that kidnap someone and the victim dies in the process, death penalty is the punishment for the kidnapper.

“On this note, we call for death penalty for the barbarians that kidnapped and killed the little angel, Hanifa,” she said.

Aminu continued when she said education is endangered as teachers entrusted with care of their pupils have suddenly become killers while calling on the state government to be proactive by putting measures in place to monitor schools in order to avoid reoccurrence of such ugly incident.

“We also call on the Kano State government to monitor the activities of private schools in the state so as to prevent reoccurrence of similar incidents.

“Schools are supposed to be safe place where parents can trust that no harm will befall their children but when teachers starts becoming killer kidnappers, education is endangered and nobody’s child is safe.

“No child deserves to be treated like this, every child has the right to grow up in a safe and nurturing environment.

“The level of anguish afflicted on Hanifa’s family and indeed the society at large demands retribution. The pain that comes with such inhumane treatment should not be allowed to be meted on any innocent citizen anymore. This must be an isolated case in which the full arsenals of the law must be deployed to ensure it serves as deterrence to wannabe criminals and even criminality of such cruel nature by extension.

“As concerned civil society organization, we join our voice to demand justice on this matter.

“We therefore charge the Kano State Government to see through this agonizing moment and honor Hanifa’s memory by signing the Child Rights Act into law without further hesitation.

“While commending the Nigerian Police, Kano State command for successfully nabbing the killer kidnapper, we also wish to call on the state government to ensure that no stone is left unturned in preventing a future occurrence by establishing a child rescue center in the State. The move will be as commendable and laudable as it will ensure a safe and secure space for our children,” the Gender Program Officer, Aminu however stated.

Recall that little Hanifa was kidnapped, killed and buried by her school proprietor, Abdulmalik Tanko and two other accomplice, Hashim Isyaku and Fati Musa.