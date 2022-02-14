The victim, Hanifa Abubakar

By Bashir Bello – Kano

The proprietor of Nobel Kids Academy and North West Preparatory School, Kwanar Dakata, Nasarawa Local Government Area, Kano State, Abdulmalik Tanko in connection with alleged murdering of Hanifa Abubakar has on Monday made u-turn as he denied killing his own pupil, little Hanifa, five years old.

The prime suspect, Tanko, alongside his accomplice, Hashim Isyaku and Fatima Bashir were arraigned before the Kano State High court on five count charges bordering on criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, confinement and culpable homicide contrary to section 97, 274, 277, 221 of the penal code.

Tanko according to the police had earlier confessed to poisoning the little Hanifa with N100 rat poison when he realised that she had recognised him.

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari had joined the call for the public execution of the school proprietor for his action.

When the matter came up before the court presided over by Justice Usman Na’abba, the defendants pleaded guilty to the first count charge bordering on conspiracy and denied the remaining four-count charges.

The defence counsel led by Bar. Mukhtar Usman Kabo (Legal Aid Counsel) however prayed the court to grant its prayers to prepare its lawyers for a speedy trial.

The prosecution Counsel, led by the State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Musa Lawan asked the court to allow them to present their evidence at the next hearing.

The Judge, Justice Na’abba however adjourned the case till 2nd and 3rd March, 2022 for hearing and ordered the defendants to be remanded in custody.

