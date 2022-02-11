By Abdulmumin Murtala Kano

The wife of Nigeria’s president Aisha Buhari has called on the Kano state authorities to ensure that the perpetrators of the murder of Hanifa Abubakar are punished severely to serve as a deterrent to others.

She made the call while addressing newsmen in Kano on Tuesday where she was on a condolence visit to the government and people of the state.

The wife of Mr President also expressed fear that if teachers could engage in such malicious acts then society is in trouble.

“I also want to condole the Governor, his wife and the entire people of Kano on the sad loss of Hanifa Abubakar. I am aware that the Governor has taken the right measures in ensuring that no stone is left unturned.

“We hope the right punishment will be meted on the perpetrators of the unfortunate murder.

“This is a very serious situation. We send our children to school and entrust their lives and welfare with the teachers. If these unfortunate incidences can emanate from the teachers then our society is not safe.

“Therefore severe punitive measures should be taken on the perpetrators to avoid any future occurrences” Aisha Buhari stated.

She also stated that she was in the state to condole the family of the late Islamic scholar Dr Ahmad Bamba and prayed for his soul to rest in perfect peace.

“I am in Kano for a private visit to condole the Kano state governor, the Emir of Kano and the family of Sheikh Ahmad Bamba, may his soul rest in perfect peace. It is indeed a great loss to the state” she stated.

