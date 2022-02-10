By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat has expressed readiness to donate an Information Communication Technology (ICT) Centre to the school his Alma mater inorder to boost quality education in the state.

Hamzat, stated this on Thursday, during a ceremony, marking the 80th Anniversary of Odu Abore Memorial Primary School, Mushin, Lagos.

Speaking at the celebration that took place at the premises of the school, the deputy Governor said that the construction of the ICT Centre would commence immediately.

He explained that his decision to build the ICT Centre was informed by the fact that ICT made him what he has become in life today.

According to the Deputy Governor, “I intend to build an ICT Centre in this school because that is what made me what I have become in life today.

“Building an ICT Centre in the school will be a good one and I hope the school will take good care of it and maximize its potential.”

He stated further that the school is sacrosanct to everyone in the community and must not be used for any bad activity, adding “we must all do the right thing because of the future of the children.” he counseled.

Speaking further, Hamzat, implored parents and teachers to always see children as gold and must take good care of them.

He said, “It is our responsibility to take care of the children and this we must do very well. It is only God that knows what the future holds for every child.

“So parents should ensure the proper care of their children. They should tell their children that there is no shortcut to success in life, rather that they should be hardworking and always put in their best in whatever they do.”

He further charged parents to take adequate advantage of the free education policy of the state government to enroll their children in public primary schools in the state as there are a lot of opportunities if they are educated.

Addressing the pupils, Hamzat urged them to take their studies seriously, adding that the sky is the starting point to what they can achieve in life.

“Many of you can become Governor, Deputy Governor; Commissioner and so on. But it all depends on how committed you are to your education,” Hamzat stated.

Earlier, Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, commended Governor, Sanwo-Olu and the Deputy Governor, for their genuine commitment to quality and qualitative education in the state.

Similarly, the Executive Chairman, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, LASUBEB, Wahab Alawiye-King, also urged parents to go back to those days of responsible parenting when children were well behaved.

He said, “Everybody talks about fundamental human rights but nobody talks about responsible parenting.”

He charged parents to do their best as the government is doing all it can in terms of providing basic education for the children.