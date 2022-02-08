.

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

A traffic warden was shot dead by gunmen at Ekwulobia in Aguata local government area of Anambra State during a gun battle between the police and some hoodlums in the town.

The hoodlums were said to have invaded the town in two different vehicles.

It was gathered that the deceased, an official of the Anambra Traffic Management Agency (ATMA), was controlling traffic at the busy Ekwulobia junction when he was shot from behind.

An eyewitness said the bullet shattered the victim’s brain.

The eyewitness said: “The gunmen were travelling in travelling in two vehicles and they shot the man during an exchange of fire. They later left and similar gunshots were heard at Oko.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, for the state, Mr Ikenga Tochukwu, who confirmed the incident said in a statement that the hoodlums shot sporadically in the area in an attempt to disarm a Mobile Police officer on patrol.

He, however, said the officer quickly returned the fire which made the gunmen flee the scene.

The PPRO said: “The Anambra State Police Command has embarked on a robust patrol around the state with the aim to apprehend suspected hoodlums sighted along Ekwulobia – Umunze road.

“The Patrol has a comprehensive operational asset of the command which comprise Mobile Police Operatives, Counter Terrorist Unit, Special Forces, Conventional Police Officers, among others

“Preliminary information obtained along Umunze road showed that the hoodlums in an attempt to disarm a mobile Police officer on patrol started shooting sporadically.

“The Mobile Police Officer returned the fire immediately, engaged the hoodlums, which made the gunmen flee the scene.

“Meanwhile, calm has returned in the area and further details shall be communicated”.

