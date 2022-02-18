By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

One person was reportedly killed while attempting to escape from gunmen, who kidnapped Junaidu Danjuma, the son of a traditional ruler in Abuja, Danjuma Maji Jangaba.

It was gathered that the deceased, Kabiru Sani, was on a motorcycle with the kidnapped prince of Gwombe community in Gwargwada chiefdom, Kuje Area Council of Abuja when he was shot dead.

Sources said the kidnappers, wielding sophisticated weapons, barricaded the Gwargwada-Gwombe road, shot endlessly to scare people before whisking Junaidu away.

The prince was said to be returning from a neighbouring village, Rubochi, on a motorcycle, when the kidnappers suddenly appeared on the road.

“Upon sighting the kidnappers, the man conveying the chief’s son on a motorcycle attempted to escape, the kidnappers opened fire and killed him instantly, while they whisked away the chief’s son,” the source said.

The Agabe of Gwargwada-Ugbada, Hussein Agabi, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview, yesterday.

Salihu, a resident of Gwombe, said the incident happened Wednesday at the same spot where the gunmen kidnapped 11 villagers, including the wife of PDP Vice Chairman, Mrs Asabe Mohammed Koriya, last week

“However, one of the 11 kidnapped victims of last week from my village escaped from kidnappers den,” he added.

At press time, spokesperson of the FCT police command, DSP Adeh Josephine, could not be reached for her comment as she did not pick up calls or reply to a text message sent to her.

