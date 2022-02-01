File photo

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA- 11 workers of Umunneochi council in Abia State have been kidnapped by yet to be identified gunmen.

The council workers who were said to be returning from the traditional marriage ceremony of their colleagues at about 5pm were seized by the unknown at Leru , a boundary town between Abia and Imo states along the Enugu – Port Harcourt expressway.

Sources told Vanguard that the 11 workers were travelling in a bus when the kidnappers struck. Some of the workers escaped while the kidnappers took others into the bush.

Contacted, State President of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, Comrade Ikechi Nwaigwe, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that it has been reported to the Umunneochi Police Division and commended the Chairman of Umunneochi council, Chief Ifeanyi Madu, for his efforts.

He said; “Information reaching the NULGE office reveals that some members of our staff from Umunneochi LGA were kidnapped yesterday about 5 pm on their way back from traditional marriage of their colleague and taken into the bush along Enugu/Port Harcourt expressway within Imo/Abia state boundary in Leru town. Up to this moment, they are still in the custody of the kidnappers.”

Nwaigwe, however, disclosed that the kidnappers have demanded a N50 million ransom and later reduced it to N25 million and urged members of the union to pray for the safe release of the abducted workers.

“We urge all our members to pray for God’s intervention for their release. There’s nothing God cannot do. With prayers all things are possible to them that believe in God.”

Vanguard gathered that workers of the council have been convening prayer sessions praying to God for the release of their colleagues.

Police Public Relations Officer, Abia State Command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, was yet to respond to calls and text message sent to his mobile number, as at press time.