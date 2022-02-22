Two suspects have been arrested by police operatives over attacks on Okomu Oil Palm Company, Edo State.

It was gathered that the recent attack on the company’s plantation followed similar attack February 1, 2022, which resulted to 90 hectares of the company’s rubber plantation and three excavators burnt by the assailants.

The workers were not spared as one of the staff lost his life in the attack.

The assailants, seemingly angered by the arrest of two of their supposed members, carried out a further attack on innocent workers on the Okomu Oil Palm Company’s property to avenge the arrest of their accomplices.

A source said the arrested suspects confessed to the theft of rubber captured by the Marine Police on a boat after it had left the Okomu Ijaw Community on its way to Delta State the day before.

The Company’s Communications Officer, Mr. Fidelis Olise, has condemned the incessant killing of innocent workers performing their legitimate duties without conflict or provocation.

He called on government and other authorities concerned to take immediate action against the bandits responsible for the murderous crimes.

