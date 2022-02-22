By Chnedu Adonu, ENUGU

Two police orderlies of the Enugu State Commissioner for Lands, Chidi Aroh, were, Sunday, killed as gunmen attacked the commissioner in Anambra State.

A source told Vanguard that the two officers, Inspector David Adabu and one Inspector Solomon, lost their lives as they were allegedly ambushed by the gunmen in Anambra State while returning from a visit to the state with the commissioner.

“Gunmen ambushed their Hilux van in a community in Anambra, shot and killed them while the commissioner was lucky to have escaped in his SUV,” he said.

The hoodlums, the source added, made away with the rifles of the police officers. Aroh, who confirmed the attack, thanked God for saving his life, adding: “We give God all the glory. I thank God for saving my life,” he said.

The Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Toochukwu Ikenga, who said he was in a zoom meeting when contacted, asked our reporter to send a text message if he wanted to confirm anything.

He was yet to confirm at the time of filing this report.

