James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – Unknown gunmen on Thursday evening abducted a nursing mother along Rounder area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The woman, identified as Salimot Ajibola was kidnapped while she was in a car with her husband.

Vanguard gathered that the couple were about driving into their house when the kidnappers attacked them and took the wife away.

It was further learnt that the husband had passed out after the assailants hit him on the head during the attack, but when he later regained consciousness, he discovered that the abductors had made away with his wife, leaving behind their maid and the baby.

“Few hours after her abduction, the kidnappers called the family to demand N25million ransom for her release.

“As negotiations continued, they reduced the ransom to N15million. The family pleaded and they later settled for N3million.

“The N3million was taken to a location described by the kidnappers. After they got the money, Salimot was released on Saturday night.

Speaking with our Correspondent, a relative of the victim, who simply identified herself as Aina said, “this Ogun State, especially Abeokuta, is becoming something else. I never thought this could happen to someone close to me. It’s very sad. The family went through hell to raise the money. The baby was crying for breast. It was just a harrowing experience”.

She added that efforts by the police and local vigilantes to rescue the woman failed as they combed the bushes, but to no avail.

When contacted, the Ogun State Police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, but said the police was not aware of any ransom paid to effect the release of the abducted woman.

“I am not aware of any ransom paid. But I know she has been released. Whenever people want to pay this money (to the kidnappers), they won’t inform the police. So, we are not aware of any ransom paid,” Oyeyemi said.