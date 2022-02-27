*Unconfirmed report says five killed

There was pandemonium in Lagos, Saturday, as suspected drug peddlers attacked officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, who had gone to arrest a female drug baron.



The incident, which took place on Lagos Island, saw the suspects known as Patey Boys attacking the operatives with guns, bottles and stones.



In videos of the incident seen by Sunday Vanguard, the hoodlums could be seen in numbers shooting and throwing objects.



In one of the videos, a man was seen lying in a pool of his blood while two others who appeared lifeless were being carried in a cart. While these happened, passersby were seen running for safety, just as shop owners were seen taking cover in their shops.



According to an unconfirmed report, five people were killed in the incident, which disrupted commercial activities in the area.



Giving an account of what transpired, Director, Media and Publicity of NDLEA, Mr. Femi Babafemi, said operatives of the agency had gone to arrest a suspected kingpin, Mrs.

Sherifat Kehinde Lawal, who was said to have turned the area into a drug haven.

He said despite the attack by hoodlums, the suspect and six others were arrested during the raid.



His words: “ A major drug kingpin operating the notorious Patey Lagos Island drug haven, in Lagos State, Mrs. Sherifat Kehinde Lawal, has been arrested along with six other suspects by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, who also recovered 5,862 kilograms of assorted illicit drugs including Loud and Codeine in a raid on Saturday 26th February 2022.

“Following credible intelligence and follow up surveillance on illicit drug dealing in Osho, Gambari, and Beecroft Streets, Patey Area of Lagos Island, anti-narcotic officers stormed the Gambari Street base of the drug kingpin where they arrested her and six of her accomplices at 9:30am Saturday 26th February.

Other members of the cartel operating in the axis however mobilised hoodlums who attacked the operatives with stones, bottles and guns in a bid to prevent the officers from arresting other kingpins marked for arrest as well as taking the suspects already nabbed and drug exhibits away.



“The operatives were able to tactically defend themselves, took the suspects and exhibits away. Other suspects in custody with Mrs. Lawal include Ahmed Yisau, Solomon Alape, Olayemi Akinola, Salami Qudus, Bakare Rafiu, Rose Samson, Yusuf Rofiat and Chukwudi Egon”.



“In his reaction to the development, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), commended the officers and men of the Lagos Command of the agency for the successful operation.

