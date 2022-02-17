.

Plots to sponsor negative stories by a Governorship aspirant in Akwa Ibom State in the media and cause factually incorrect or outrightly manufactured lies against the State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel and the projects executed by his administration, has expressed been uncovered.

The aspirant is said to be aggrieved because Governor Udom Emmanuel did not unveil him as his preferred Successor. He is said to have boasted to his supporters that he will among other evil plots, create security challenges in Akwa Ibom State and puncture the peace narrative, which the people of the State have come to enjoy and hold dearly unto.

Huge sum of money, running to several millions of naira is said to have been budgeted for the clandestine plot, with the arrowhead said to have received about N75 million to “wet the ground.”

Already, a militant group by the name “Unyeheisong” which literally means ‘’Volcanic Eruption’’ has given the State Governor Mr Udom Emmanuel 30 days to rescind the endorsement of Pastor Umo Eno, his Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, or face dire security challenges. The group had a penultimate week, issued the dire warning, which was carried on the front pages of all the major national newspapers and on social media.

According to a source who was contacted to be a part of the evil plot, the aspirant, in his desperation to demonize the State Governor, has recruited a prominent journalist from the state who is based in Lagos, to reach out to online editors and other line editors of a major national newspaper to undertake a trip to Akwa Ibom State next Tuesday, February 22, 2020, and inspect the projects executed by the Governor.

The frontline journalists recruited by the aspirant for the evil plot was asked to prevail on his colleagues, who, hold him in high esteem, given the number of years he has spent in the profession, not to give factual reports, but to look for loopholes and provide negative reports, especially on some of the on-going projects in the State.

One of the journalists contacted, who spoke to our reporter under the condition of anonymity, said he was shocked and surprised that a journalist of such high standing could accept to execute such a hatchet job.

He said; “When I was contacted to meet with the respected journalist for an assignment in Akwa Ibom State, I was excited. I have always loved coming to the State, given the breadth and depth of developments currently going on in the State.

“I was, however, shocked when he flat-out told us that our mission would be to dig up negative stories concerning the level of projects completed or ongoing and massively report the stories in our various media. He said he was acting on behalf of a certain aspirant from the ruling party in the State, whom he is supporting, but who was overlooked by the Governor when he picked another person as his preferred Successor.

“To say that most of us present were shocked is an understatement. I mean, why a journalist of his stature would agree to undertake such an unprofessional and blackmail-laden assignment is beyond our comprehension. We shook our heads and concluded that politics can turn an otherwise sane and rational person into something else.

“Of course, most of us, declined the assignment, but I am sure, some other journalists may go along with this evil task. It is quite unfortunate that instead of celebrating what Governor Emmanuel has done for the people of the State, the peace, which we have all read in the national newspapers you people in Akwa Ibom State are enjoying, the level of developments, Land, Air and sea, all the great things that have made Governor Udom Emmanuel a national icon, someone, would sponsor journalists to report false stories, all aimed at demonizing the Governor. It’s quite sad and deeply troubling” the source had stated.”