By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A group, North-West Grassroots Support Network, has opposed the purported zoning of National Chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC), by some governors to North-Central Zone.

The group alleged that doing so would be selfish and undemocratic.

In a statement, convener of the Group, Alhaji Adamu Yakubu wondered “where the governors were when credible, committed and patriotic party members from other zones, particularly APC loyalists in the Northwest committed their time and resources in ensuring the victories of the present administration in 2015 and 2019 general elections.”

He reminded the governors “not to forget in a hurry that the Northwest geopolitical zone gave President Buhari the highest votes in previous general elections, adding that the zone deserves the national leadership of the ruling party amongst others.

He reiterated the resolve of the Northwest zone to relentlessly fight on to clinch the seat of the Chairmanship of the APC at the party’s forthcoming convention.

” The northwest Grassroots network is disappointed to note the speculative kite being flown by some Northern governors that position of National Chairman of APC has been zoned to North Central.”

” While not dismissing the array of competent candidates from the north Central zone, we want to categorically point out that the Northwest is more deserving and entitled to the position at this material time than any other zone “

” We therefore wonder why some selfish governors and their aides will choose to tow this line of infamy.Why are these governors adamant on causing disharmony within the ranks of the party against the known democratic tenets that anticipate that delegates to the National convention are allowed to vote for candidates of their choice.”

” We therefore, enjoin the progressives and all APC stakeholders to disregard the misleading story of zoning the Chairmanship of APC to north Central zone.”