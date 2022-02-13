Godwin Emefiele

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A political group, The Green Alliance TGA, yesterday, launched an initiative in Lagos to draft the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, into the 2023 presidential race.

The supporters, mainly youths, spotted white T-Shirts with the inscription MEFFY 2023 at the occasion held at Adeniran Ogunsanya Street, Surulere, Lagos.

Convener of the group, Wale Fapohunda, told the gathering that since Emefiele’s appointment as CBN Governor, he has spent his energy building a resilient financial system that can serve the growth and development needs of the Nigerian economy.

“A typical example of this was seen during his first term, he supervised an interventionist currency policy at the behest of the presidency, propping up the Nigerian Naira by pumping billions of dollars into the foreign exchange market,” Fapohunda said.

“He also introduced a multiple exchange rate regime to try to mask pressure on the Naira and avoid a series of devaluations.

“He engineered bank policies and programmes that has supported job creation and fostered inclusive growth, in addition to key macro economic concerns such as inflation and exchange rate stability

“The CBN Governor worked closely with the country’s fiscal authorities to ensure economic stability in Nigeria with its intervention in critical sectors of the Nigerian economy.

“He also came up with new strategies to navigate the Nigerian economy through hurdles such as the challenge of foreign exchange inflow, the exchange rate, the economic recession, stagflation, financial inclusion and the rise in the value chain of the majority of crops in Nigeria”.

