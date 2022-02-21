The All Progressive Congress (APC) Professionals and Great Minds has endorsed the ruling party’s reversed timetable and rescheduling of its national convention.

The group, which said the development is an attestation that reason has prevailed over selfish interests, also hailed President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Mai Mala Buni for their interventions.

Speaking at a press conference today in Abuja, Amb. Ugokwe Prince said the Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) displayed bravery amidst pressure, sabotage and blackmail.

According to Prince, the move has averted impending doom in the APC while further saving Nigeria from spiraling into an intractable crisis as “any resulting destruction of the APC would have significantly distorted the political landscape”.

He, however, called for sanction for those that almost succeeded in destroying the party.

The group also urged the CECPC to be wary of those governors behind the crisis in the party, urging that they should not be allowed to play major roles in future activities.

The APC Professionals and Great Minds, therefore, advised the CECPC to make good use of its additional time in office to further reconcile the party and undo the governor’s damage.