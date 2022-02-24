.

By Dennis Agbo

Prelude to the National Convention of the All Progressive Congress, APC, rescheduled for March 26, a group of the party in Enugu state has kicked against micro-zoning, within the state, whatever National Working Committee, NWC, position that would be ceded to the state.

So far, no NWC position has been particularly awarded to Enugu state to produce a candidate since the matter is still with the South-East zone of the APC to particularise positions allocated to zone to the five states of the south-east.

But the three senatorial zones of the party in Enugu have been engaged in a verbal war on which of the three senatorial districts in the state will nominate any National position of the party that will be awarded to the state, especially as the state negotiates to have the Deputy National Chairmanship position of the party that has already been zoned to the south-east geopolitical.

A group of Enugu North Senatorial district of the party, the APC Nsukka United Front has already rejected micro-zoning any national party office that will be awarded to the state.

The group’s Coordinator, Hon Uba Eze in a statement on Thursday, said that National offices were not zoned and have never been zoned in APC Enugu State Chapter.

He rather opined that persons capable of holding such positions are members with a national outlook, contacts and influences, who could use such positions to uplift the APC in Enugu state other than for district ends.

Eze said: “As a Group that operates from Enugu North senatorial zone, all we want is someone who can deliver, and that person, for now, we don’t have him or her. Even a cow from Enugu West or East senatorial zone can defeat anybody from Enugu North senatorial in an APC contest.

“So, those clamouring for zoning are not abreast with the current happenings in the party, they need to be updated. As a group, we are totally against zoning of National offices in Enugu State, let those who can win, contest.

“What our people want is to be given the position and use it to Work for PDP. If APC Enugu makes that mistake, they are doomed forever.”