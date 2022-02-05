By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom Coalition for Professor Yemi Osinbajo 2023 has appealed to Vice President Osinbajo to contest for the office of President during 2023 general election.

The group on Saturday in Uyo, the state capital during awareness walk tagged, “New face of Hope 2023”, vowed that they would not relent in persuading the Vice President to throw his hat into the ring.

Speaking at the event, Coordinator of the group, Mr Edidiong Idiong, said they were using the awareness walk to call on Prof. Osinbajo to run, saying he has the capacity to lead the country given his six years experience under President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

His words: “We are gathered here today to call on Professor Yemi Osinbajo to throw his hat into the ring for the office of President in 2023 election. For obvious reasons I do believe as many also do, that he has the capacity to lead the country.

“He is articulate, experienced, and he appeals to all demographic groups in the country.

And we are hoping that by this call he will realize that he is loved not just by Akwa Ibom people, but loved across the length and breadth of the country.

“He is a man with Midas touch, his chances are very bright. We hope that we will succeed in what we are doing to persuade him to join the presidential race”

One of the women leaders of the group, Mrs. Eno Inyang expressed the confidence that if the Osinbajo declares interest for the race he would enjoy massive support from the womenfolk because Nigerian women know he has their interest at heart.

“We the women of Akwa Ibom state are asking him to run because we know that when he becomes the next president, the women will benefit, if he agree to run, we know that Nigerian women will smile, he will better the life for the women”, Mrs Inyang asserted.

Also speaking, Dr A. Williams and a member of the Coalition described Yemi Osinbajo as a prominent politician and intellectual, stressing that his sagacity would stand him out as an aspirant to beat if he declares interest for the race.

He recalled: “Few months when President Buhari had a reason to travel outside and hand over power to VP Osinbajo, we saw how he managed the situation, he was able to reach out to the people. Among others that have declared interest I think Professor Yemi Osinbajo’s qualities stands very tall”