By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

A pressure group known as the Voluntary National Committee for Peaceful Presidential Election has called on the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, to contest for the presidency in 2023.

The group’s chairman, Arc Apkan Effiong, made this call while briefing journalists on Tuesday in Abuja, adding that the country has reached a stage where transformational leaders in the States ought to step-up to replicate their successes at the national level.

He said, “With resounding patriotism, we respond to the increasing pressure from across the country, urging the Governor to immediately announce his intention as a 2023 presidential aspirant.

“We, equally, share the urgency and the passion of the movement for the Akwa Ibom State Governor to immediately join the 2023 presidential race.

“It is our formidable opinion that the Governor, as a strong believer in the collective principles of democracy, is engaging in extensive consultation before making a public declaration regarding 2023.

“Governor Udom will intensify his outreach at grassroots’ levels, which he considers as the foundational cradle of democracy and, consequently, ensure the engagement of various strata of the citizenry before making his declaration.

“As a voluntary campaign organization, we shall in the interim continue with the creation of mass awareness of the transformative impact of the Governor’s tenure in Akwa Ibom State.

“Having seen the result of the Governor’s giant strides in the transformation of the education sector, the creation of an industrial agro-economy, the evolvement of a blue economy with the deep seaport, and the unprecedented success of Ibom Air, we want to see a duplication of such magnificent accomplishments at the national level,” he said.