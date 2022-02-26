.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A group, Godswill Akpabio For Common Good (GACG), has alerted of plans by some faceless politicians to sponsor smear campaigns against the Minister, Niger Delta Affairs Ministry, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The group also advised members of the public to disregard such, as they existed only in the minds of the sponsors and purveyors of the demonic plans.

The revelation was contained in a press statement issued by the National Coordinator of the group, Dr Jibril Tafida.

The statement reads:

“The attention of the Godswill Akpabio For Common Good (GACG) Media Office, has once again, been drawn to plans by some faceless politicians to instigate public protests, publication of falsehood and campaign of calumny against the person and office of the Hon Minister Niger Delta Affairs.

“The planned needless protests, according to information available to us, is being planned, organised and sponsored by some politicians who are afraid of their shadows and equally scared of the profile of the Hon Minister.

“They are afraid that with the torrents of calls from individuals, statesmen, captains of Industries, different groups and well-meaning members of the society across the nation, compelling the Hon Minister to join the 2023 Presidential race might be acceded to.

“We equally gathered that their action plan is to sponsor some disgruntled youth organisations, ex-militant groups, women and highly partisan NGOs on baseless and needless protests in major cities against the Minister, while some compromised media organisations, conventional and online platforms, would be flooded with articles laced with lies, frivolous accusations, inuendoes and falsehood, purportedly written by different organisations, paid analysts/public commentators, but from one source, intended to paint the Hon Minister in bad light before unsuspecting Nigerians.”

“The kick-off date for the planned campaign of calumny against the Hon Minister is March 1, 2022.”

“Nigerians are by this statement, advised to discountenance and disregard their concocted and fabricated falsehood, as such only existed in the warped minds of the sponsors and purveyors of the devilish and demonic plans”.